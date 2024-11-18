Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning magician Michael Jordan is set to dazzle audiences this winter season with his spectacular High Jinx show at the world-famous Blackpool Tower Circus.

Direct from successful runs at prestigious venues across Blackpool, this fast-paced family spectacular combines amazing tricks, grand illusions and crazy circus thrills which are sure to leave audiences amazed, puzzled and even scared – but above all, leaving with huge smiles and unforgettable memories!

The show features Michael Jordan alongside his talented High Jinx team, bringing magic, illusion, juggling, escapology, stilt walking, unicycling and much more to the historic Tower Circus stage.

Michael's journey from local performer to magic sensation began in 2007 when he and his sister Siobhan became the youngest act ever to win the coveted British Ring Shield for most entertaining act at the International Brotherhood of Magicians Annual Convention.

After appearing on the hit TV show "Penn and Teller Fool Us", High Jinx has gone from strength to strength, performing everywhere from Blackpool Pleasure Beach to Happy Valley theme park in China.

The show runs every Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm throughout November, with an extended run of spectacular Christmas shows from 23rd November through to 5th January 2025. Special additional performances have been scheduled throughout the Christmas period to meet demand.

Featuring state-of-the-art production values, including professional lighting, sound and staging, High Jinx transforms the Tower Circus into a magical theatre setting that provides the perfect backdrop for this spectacular family show.

Ross Morgan from Merlin Entertainments, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome High Jinx to The Blackpool Tower Circus. Michael Jordan and his team bring a fresh, exciting energy with their unique blend of magic and circus skills. This show perfectly complements our commitment to providing world-class family entertainment in Blackpool.”

For further information about High Jinx at Blackpool Tower Circus and to book tickets, visit the website here.