New Greggs store opens at St George’s Shopping Centre in Preston
Greggs has opened its new and improved shop today creating six new jobs.
The shop has relocated to a larger unit within St George’s Shopping Centre and will stock freshly prepared favourites such as the on-the-go-retailer’s popular Sausage Roll, Steak Bake and delicious vegan alternatives.
It will also be serving up a range of over ice drinks including Cloudy Lemonade and Iced Mocha, which are only available in limited shops across the UK and its much-loved Sweet Mince Pies.
Customers can also take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.
Shop manager Jamie Phillipson said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.
“We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”
Customers looking to skip the queues and grab a quick bite on the go can order through Click + Collect via the Greggs App.
The Greggs App is free to download and gives access to a variety of tasty rewards.
Opening hours for the new shop are as follows:
- Monday – Saturday: 8am- 6pm.
- Sunday: 10am – 5pm.