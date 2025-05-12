A new Greggs store has opened its baked goods doors in Chorley to a queue of hungry customers.

The new shop which boasts a modern look, opened over the weekend at Botany Bay, Unit B, Knowles Way, Botany Bay, with a range of favourite savoury treats such as sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan alternatives, and drinks such as peach iced tea and mint lemonade.

The new store will be open from 6am to 6pm daily. | UGC

Customers can also take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Those looking for a bite to eat in the evening can enjoy hot food such as Southern Fried Chicken Goujons, Potato Wedges. A variety of pizza slices including the new Veggie Feast Pizza, Margherita Pepperoni, Spicy Mexican Chicken and Pepperoni Hot Shot are also available.

There will be a range of sweet and savoury treats. | UGC

Greggs new format. | UGC

Shop manager Charlotte Woods, said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

“We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

Retail Operations Director for Greggs, Gillian Long, added: “Our new shop in Chorley has brought 15 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

The shop is open from 6am to 6pm daily with a Click + Collect via the Greggs App is also available. The app is free to download and gives access to a variety of tasty rewards.

Botany Bay recently opened a new Co-op store with more shops pending.

New users will also be treated to a free hot drink of their choice upon registration, as well as a free sweet treat to celebrate their birthday each year.