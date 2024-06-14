Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new development of 100 per cent affordable homes is planned for Blackburn.

Together Housing Group wants to build 25 homes on land formerly occupied by bedsits in Gleneagles Court in Shadsworth. The site was demolished last year after standing unoccupied and boarded up for some time.

The scheme is all part of the social housing provider's £20million plans to rejuvenate parts of the 1950's estate with new 'infill' homes and a new youth and community hub on Rothesay Road with the refurbishment of the adjacent park.

What will it be like?

The proposals are for two rows of terrace houses to the west of the 0.5 hectare site, flats in a staggered staggered terrace formation to the east, and a single terrace to the north. Parking would primarily be located in the central area of the site.

The flats and houses would mostly be two storeys tall, with the four bedroom homes extending to three storeys, and all would be built from brick to match the surrounding area. The proposal includes 36 car parking spaces with two cycle stores to accommodate 28 bikes across the site for the flats. The access will remain off Shetland Close.

The homes will all be rented and maintained by Together Housing Group, to “positively assist with meeting the affordable housing needs of the borough”.

What is affordable housing?

Affordable housing includes homes for sale or rent and is for people whose needs are not met by the private market. Affordable housing is a key element of the government’s plan to end the housing crisis, tackle homelessness and provide aspiring homeowners with a step onto the housing ladder. In terms of rent, affordable homes are let at least 20 per cent below local market rents, or let at rates set between market rents and social rents.