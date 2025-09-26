A new drinks and entertainment venue could soon be opening in the heart of Garstang.

Bosses at Nineteen Coffee & Cocktails Ltd - which already operates a kitchen and bar in High Street - have applied to Wyre Borough Council for a premises licence, for the former Barclay’s Bank at 12 High Street.

It would be called Treble 20, and is thought to be a completely seperate entity to Nineteen.

What are they asking for?

Bosses are seeking permission to sell alcohol (on and off the premises) from 10am to midnight on Sundays to Thursdays and from 10am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

They want permission to play recorded music indoors from 11pm to 12.30am Sundays to Thursday, and from 11pm to 1.30am on Friday and Saturday.

Films

Bosses also want to exhibit films indoors from 10am to 12.30am Sunday to Thursday and from 10am to 1.30am Friday and Saturday, and provide ‘late night refreshments’ from 11pm to 1.30am Sunday to Thursday and from 11pm to 1.30am Fridays and Saturdays.

Former Barclays, High Street, Garstang | Google

General opening hours are proposed as Sunday to Thursday 10am to 12.30am and Friday and Saturday 10am to 1.30am.

The reaction locally has been overwhelmingly positive, with people keen to support a young, local trader behind the plans.

A public notice period runs until October 18, after which a formal decision will be made by Wyre Borough Council.

