A new dog-friendly cafe which will be serving up pawstar martinis is set to open in Leyland.

Cheggs, is the brainchild of Chloe Mercer, 26, who previously ran a food van in Leyland, but decided she wanted a place where people could come with their beloved pooches, have a seat and a natter while enjoying some delicious food.

The final touches are being added to the new shop which will be located on Braconash Road, when it opens on Monday, October 6.

Customers can expect a range of treats from the menu which will be serving up classic breakfasts such as fry ups, to bagels, waffles, pancakes and an array of egg dishes including slow cooked short beef rib with poached or fried eggs, to chorizo and eggs.

Sandwiches will also be available including fried chicken and garlic shrimp, as well as sides such as tatertots and hot honey and crispy onions.

Cappuccinos and puppuccinos will be served | S

Dogs will also be spoilt for choice with doggy sausages, puppuccinos and if they have had a ‘ruff’ day, there is also the option of a pawstar martini!

Takeaway will be available with a 20 per cent discount as an opening offer.

Chloe, who has been in and out hospitality her whole working life, said: “Before the shop I did have a food van and I just wanted somewhere people could sit down and enjoy my food and also just have a matter with me.

“I love dogs and I know people love bringing theirs out with them so added a menu for them to enjoy.”

Cheggs is set to open on Monday, October 6 | S

How did the name Cheggs come about?

“The name Cheggs came about when I started making my scotch eggs at home so my boyfriend kept calling me Cheggs - Chloe’s - eggs.

“It’s been a tough renovation but we’ve got there and cannot wait to see all our lovely customers and their dogs.”