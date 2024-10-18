Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A modern dental centre with four surgeries could soon be opening on the outskirts of Preston, if plans are given the green light.

Stephen Proctor has submitted proposals to change the use of Ribblesdale Garage on the A59 at Much Hoole to a dental surgery, and create a first floor.

Documents submitted to South Ribble Borough Council say the building would be “renovated and refurbished to a high standard to provide a modern dental surgery, with glazed and timber areas to the front elevation.”

Plans for a dentists surgery at Ribblesdale Garage | LAD Ltd/SRBC

The building’s footprint would be unchanged, with only the roof lifted to create extra space. The enlarged building would provide four surgeries, a treatment co-ordinating room, reception, office and staff welfare facilities. The existing car park would be maintained to provide associated parking for staff and patients (approximately 20 spaces) together with turning space to allow vehicles to enter the A59 in a forward gear.

The applicant states that there would be no increase in traffic to the site as a result of the proposed development as it is already in commercial use.

Ribblesdale Garage as it looks now | google

Opening hours are suggested as 8am to 7pm Mondat to Friday and 8am to 2pm on Saturdays. The applicant states: “The alterations to the property would not result in a visually intrusive property, instead representing improvement and modernisation of the site. The access is considered suitable to meet the needs of the use and has good visibility in both directions.”

A decision will be made by SRBC planning chiefs in coming weeks.

Need for dentists

In Preston, the proportion of adults seen by an NHS dentist in the past 24 months is 36.5 per cent. In South Ribble, the figure is just 33 per cent, despite the area being Lancashire’s second-lease deprived, according to the English index of multiple deprivation.

The figures for the proportion of children seen by an NHS dentist in the past 12 months are 52.3 per cent for Preston and 56.3 per cent for South Ribble. Source: NHS Business Services Authority (BSA).