New defibrillator at The Golden Lion in Wheelton

A Chorley pub has been given a new defibrillator after winning a competition.

Shelby Williams, run leader of Lions Community Club, which attracts more than 50 runners a week to The Golden Lion, in Wheelton, entered a competition run by defibrillator manufacturers Cardiac Science to win an automated external defibrillator (AED).

The company, based in Stockport, ran the competition throughout 2017, donating a defibrillator every three months to a deserving cause.

Shelby explained: “In the six years since the running club started we have only ever called an ambulance out once, but it did take a long time to get here - including going off-road at the end to reach us - so having an AED on hand which could save a life is a no brainer.

“Since then our nearest A & E department has partially closed so the situation has not got any better and I knew we needed a plan B. The new defibrillator gives us peace of mind that in an emergency we could help ourselves and give someone a fighting chance of survival.”

“The pub sits alongside a canal which attracts walkers, locals and families at weekends and so lots of people who could benefit from the defib.”

The device will be housed inside the pub for now, but Shelby is hoping, with local fund-raising support, to buy a specially-constructed external cabinet with easy access for all.

Shelby and others will also be given First Responder training to get familiar with the device. However the defibrillator is designed to be used in an emergency without any training at all. It is set up to be intuitive to use, with the first time rescuer in mind, talking them through every step of the way and only giving a shock if required.

Around 60,000 people in the UK have an out of hospital cardiac arrest each year according to figures from the Resuscitation Council (UK). If CPR is started early and there is an defibrillator available, it can double the person’s chances of survival.

