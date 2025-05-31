New craft beer bar The Tide and Tap opens in Morecambe

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 31st May 2025, 08:12 BST

An independent craft beer bar by the sea will be opening its doors today in Morecambe.

The Tide and Tap will replace the former Blue Mountain Restaurant, at 439 Marine Road.

The Blue Mountain closed in August 2024 after years of being one of Morecambe's most popular restaurants.

Hoping to follow suit, the new cask and craft beer house will be run by Jennie Chapman and Steven Shepherd and will be serving an array of wines and spirits including gin and rum.

There will also be alcohol free options available and snacks such as crisps to purchase.

Inside the new venue lies a welcoming atmosphere with a comfy green sofa adorn with colourful animal cushions.

Zebra patterned stools wait at the bar ready for you to take a seat and order a tipple ot two with names such as Splish Splash and Spring Tide.

