New craft beer bar The Tide and Tap opens in Morecambe
The Tide and Tap will replace the former Blue Mountain Restaurant, at 439 Marine Road.
The Blue Mountain closed in August 2024 after years of being one of Morecambe's most popular restaurants.
Hoping to follow suit, the new cask and craft beer house will be run by Jennie Chapman and Steven Shepherd and will be serving an array of wines and spirits including gin and rum.
There will also be alcohol free options available and snacks such as crisps to purchase.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Inside the new venue lies a welcoming atmosphere with a comfy green sofa adorn with colourful animal cushions.
Zebra patterned stools wait at the bar ready for you to take a seat and order a tipple ot two with names such as Splish Splash and Spring Tide.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.