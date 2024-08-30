Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coffee lovers in Lancashire are in for a treat after a new Costa Coffee drive-thru opened its doors creating 15 jobs.

Costa Coffee is brewing up something special for Tarleton residents with the grand opening of its first-ever Drive Thru store.

The new Costa Coffee Drive Thru store on Liverpool Road, Tarleton. opened its doors yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than just a place for great coffee, the new store boasts a modern design with comfortable indoor and outdoor seating, creating an inviting atmosphere for customers to relax and unwind.

Costa Coffee in Tarleton | nw

For those looking to stay a while, the store offers the perfect spot for customers to savour their favourite Costa coffee. For busy customers on the move, the Drive-Thru lanes provide a quick and convenient way to pick up delicious food and beverages while they’re out and about.

The opening of the new store has created 15 new job opportunities for local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Costa Coffee in Tarleton | nw

Assim Mohammed, Area Manager at Costa Coffee, said: “We are incredibly excited to bring Costa Coffee to Tarleton and become a part of this wonderful community. Our new Drive Thru store is designed to be a welcoming space where customers can come together, relax, and enjoy quality time with friends and family over delicious coffee and tasty treats.”

The store is open from 6am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm on Saturday’s, and between 8am and 6pm on Sunday’s.

Customers can also order via the Costa Club app for click and collect and click and serve in-store.