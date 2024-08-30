New Costa Coffee Drive Thru store in Liverpool Road, Tarleton set to delight Lancashire coffee-lovers
Costa Coffee is brewing up something special for Tarleton residents with the grand opening of its first-ever Drive Thru store.
The new Costa Coffee Drive Thru store on Liverpool Road, Tarleton. opened its doors yesterday.
More than just a place for great coffee, the new store boasts a modern design with comfortable indoor and outdoor seating, creating an inviting atmosphere for customers to relax and unwind.
For those looking to stay a while, the store offers the perfect spot for customers to savour their favourite Costa coffee. For busy customers on the move, the Drive-Thru lanes provide a quick and convenient way to pick up delicious food and beverages while they’re out and about.
The opening of the new store has created 15 new job opportunities for local residents.
Assim Mohammed, Area Manager at Costa Coffee, said: “We are incredibly excited to bring Costa Coffee to Tarleton and become a part of this wonderful community. Our new Drive Thru store is designed to be a welcoming space where customers can come together, relax, and enjoy quality time with friends and family over delicious coffee and tasty treats.”
The store is open from 6am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm on Saturday’s, and between 8am and 6pm on Sunday’s.
Customers can also order via the Costa Club app for click and collect and click and serve in-store.
