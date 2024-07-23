Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work on a popular Lancashire market will restart after a local company has taken the reins on the refurbishment project.

A local contractor has been given control of the current refurbishment of Haslingden Market.

Construction and development company B&E Boys has been appointed as the new main contractor for the £500,000 refurbishment of Haslingden Market and work is due to resume at the end of July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Already the central area of the market has been cleared to make way for a vibrant social hub which will include an open-air flexible area and a new sheltered seating zone where benches will be placed for visitors to eat from a variety of street food cabins.

A closer look at what Haslingden Market will look like after its major refurbishment. | Rossendale Borough Council

Other work will include levelling and resurfacing the floor to make it safe and accessible, renovating and reopening the public toilet and improving the trader communal area.

The market space will also be made lighter, brighter and safer and new gates and railings will be installed at each end of the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The open-air area will be used for music and theatre performances with temporary seating, mini festivals and one-off artisan markets.

A detailed layout plan of what will feature inside Haslingden Market. | Rossendale Borough Council

Councillor Adrian Lythgoe, a Cabinet member on Rossendale Borough Council and chair of the Haslingden 2040 Board, said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of B&E Boys as the new main contractor and that the refurbishment of Haslingden Market will be completed by mid-October.

“Once reopened the market will offer local residents and visitors a fantastic social hub and bring extra life to the centre of town.”

A calendar of events will celebrate the opening of the new market including a young people’s market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A closer look at what the proposed plans for Haslingden Market will look like at night. | Rossendale Borough Market

Rossendale Council is spending £200,000 on the refurbishment and the remaining £300,000 is from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Work on the market was temporarily delayed when the council proactively served notice on the previous contractor due to timescales for the completion of works not being met.