It’s been three years in the making, but a new Co-op is finally set to open its doors tomorrow between Bamber Bridge and Walton-le-Dale.

The new 2,500 sq ft convenience store on the site of the former Grosvenor Garage in Chorley Road, has created 16 local jobs, and serves-up a Costa Coffee Express and in-store bakery alongside a focus on fresh, chilled and healthy produce; meal ideas and everyday essentials.

The online home delivery of groceries is also set to be introduced shortly after launch via Deliveroo; Just Eat and Uber Eats - where groceries are picked fresh in the local store and delivered quickly and conveniently in the community.

There is also customer car parking – including a charging point for an electric vehicle. Parcel collection services are available through an InPost Locker, while an ATM to provides access to cash in the community.

Preparations at the new Pear Tree Co-op | CM

A soft plastic recycle unit is available in store to enable the community to recycle ‘soft plastics’ including: crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches - ensuring all Co-op’s own food packaging is recyclable either through local authority kerbside collections, or the in-store recycling unit.

Graham Warnock, Co-op Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to launch Co-op’s newest store - we are looking forward to welcoming our members and customers into their brand-new Co-op. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently.”