Playspace: New children's play centre and cafe inspired by Aven opening soon in Penwortham
Lucy Chamberlain, a mum of three, has decided to plug a gap in the local market with Playspace, which will open in the former Capelli hair salon in Liverpool Road, at the end of summer.
Lucy, who worked in the building when it was Snack and Chat, and also runs Bubbles and Bark next door, said she couldn’t resist the opportunity. She said: “The building is owned by my mum and when the hairdressers moved out, I just couldn’t let the idea go. It’s been on the backburner for a while and I decided it was time to give it a go.”
She added: “I have a 5-year-old, a two-year-old and a one-year-old, and I felt that after my eldest was born, that Penwortham was missing something kids could go to on a daily basis. There’s some great groups around, but for instance, Penwortham gets very quiet on a Monday and that’s when I tended to have time off.”
Lucy says Playspace will give children “a safe place to roam” with interactive and educational toys including Modu. Parents will be able to enjoy good-quality hot and cold drinks, and she’s even been working with staff from award-winning Aven to develop a menu that’s both suitable for children and adults. She said: “We’re hoping to create a great menu you know kids will eat and you will like as well.”
Playspace will primarily be aimed at children up to the age of five, but will also welcome older children. It’s hoped it will be open seven days a week and Lucy is open to the idea of hosting parties and small functions.
