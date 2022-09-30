New CCTV image released as search continues for missing Preston woman Hafsah Ahmed last seen ten days ago
A new CCTV image of a missing Preston woman has been released by police investigating her disappearance.
Hafsah Ahmed was last seen in Winkley Square around 3.45pm on September 20.
Detectives released an appeal to find the 31-year-old earlier in the week.
On Friday (September 30), police released a new CCTV image of Hafsah at Preston railway station at around 4.10pm on the day of her disappearance.
Officers said she boarded a train heading towards Manchester.
Hafsah is described as 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with black hair.
She is believed to be wearing a pink, maroon-coloured headscarf and a long, navy blue dress with white flowers.
She was also carrying a white carrier bag and a Home Bargains bag at the time of her disappearance.
Hafsah has links to Cardiff in Wales.
Anyone with information has been urged to call 101, quoting log number 0950 of September 20.