Hafsah Ahmed was last seen in Winkley Square around 3.45pm on September 20.

Detectives released an appeal to find the 31-year-old earlier in the week.

On Friday (September 30), police released a new CCTV image of Hafsah at Preston railway station at around 4.10pm on the day of her disappearance.

Officers said she boarded a train heading towards Manchester.

Hafsah is described as 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with black hair.

She is believed to be wearing a pink, maroon-coloured headscarf and a long, navy blue dress with white flowers.

Lancashire Police have released a new CCTV image of Hafsah Ahmed at Preston railway station on the day of her disappearance (September 20)

She was also carrying a white carrier bag and a Home Bargains bag at the time of her disappearance.

Hafsah has links to Cardiff in Wales.