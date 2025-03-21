New CCTV footage has been released of a man who escaped from a prison van on the M55 in Lancashire.

Jamie Cooper, 33, fled from the GEOAmey vehicle travelling to Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Lancashire Police said.

The force said they received a report of the escape, believed to have taken place on the M55 near junction two for Catforth, near Preston, at about 8.54am.

A spokesperson for GEOAmey said: “Whilst in transit to Lancaster Magistrates’ Court the vehicle had to pull over on the M55 in the Catforth area to deal with an on-board medical emergency.

“The detained person involved in this emergency then overpowered and evaded the escort officers and escaped from the vehicle.”

The last confirmed sighting of Cooper was in the early hours of Thursday morning in Blackpool. He was previously seen in Preston and Bolton.

Officers today released footage of Cooper in Preston on Wednesday morning, as well as a CCTV still of him being escorted from police custody to the GEOAmey van.

Cooper is described as 5ft 7ins, of medium build with short, cropped hair, and is thought to have been wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and black trainers.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “As our search for Cooper continues, we want to reassure you that we are committed to finding Cooper and bringing him to justice.

“We have a dedicated team of uniformed officers and detectives searching for Cooper and running an investigation.

“They will be in the area carrying out enquiries, and if you have any concerns, or any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it to be, please do approach them.

Anyone who sees Cooper should not approach him but is asked to call 999 immediately.

Other information can be shared by calling 101 quoting log 0237 of March 19.

GEOAmey said they will be conducting a “full investigation” regarding the incident.