New bereavement support group to launch in Chorley

A friendship group is launching a grief support club for people who have lost a partner or family member.

Friends for You, which formed two years ago, is now expanding to include an after-loss club, New Friends for You.

The group will meet every Monday at St Joseph’s Social Club, Harpers Lane, Chorley, every Monday at 7.30pm.

The first session is December 3.

Read more: The valuable "friends" helping to tackle loneliness in Lancashire



Marjorie Hayward, founder and chairman of the group, said: “Some people are referred to us because they are suddenly on their own after the death of a spouse or partner.

“The raw grief that overwhelms the survivor is very difficult to cope with and although we visit weekly and help enormously, that is not enough. So the idea of beginning a social club for bereaved people took root.

“St Joseph’s social club is the ideal location with ample parking and good handicapped access. It offers us a private meeting room for chatting over board games and card games. This also means we’ve got a place of sanctuary too, should it be needed.

“It has the wider social context of the large games room with pool, snooker, darts, TV and a bar. We will have access to all of these facilities, so a good time can be had by all.

“The club is open to anyone who is struggling with loss of any description in their lives. It will be run by people who have suffered loss and so they will be understanding, patient and empathetic.

“Its aim is to offer a friendly, supportive, safe venue for people to come and meet other people in similar situations for support, comfort, fun and companionship over a drink of tea, coffee or anything from the bar.”

If anyone is interested to know more, to volunteer as a befriender or if you know a lonely person, call 07506 189128 or email friendsforyou2016@outlook.com