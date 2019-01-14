New bar at former Leyland barber shop 'combing' soon

Have your say

A new micro bar could be on its way to Leyland town centre.

A former barber shop on Chapel Brow has been identified for the venture.

A planning application seeking permission to turn The Town Barber into a bar has been submitted to South Ribble Borough Council.

The application – from Ismail Ilick – also includes plans for a two-storey rear extension.

Mr Ilick wants to convert the ground floor barber shop, which is currently vacant, into a bar which will also serve cold food.

The existing shop floor will house the main bar and serving area, with the ground floor of the proposed two-storey extension housing a unisex disabled toilet and a kitchen to serve the bar.

The applicant is urging South Ribble Council planning bosses to give the proposals the go ahead, given that the property is located in the town centre and that the ground floor is vacant ‘to maintain the vitality of the town centre’.

No changes are being proposed to the existing shop front in the application.

If it gets the go ahead, the bar will join The Golden Tap micro bar on Chapel Brow, which opened in April, 2016.

The Golden Tap was voted the Central Lancs Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Pub of the Season for Winter 2016/7.

Mick Clark, who is the communications officer for the Central Lancashire branch of CAMRA, said: “The growth of micro pubs is a good sign - as well as maintaining existing pubs.

“It will give people more variety. The more places people have to enjoy themselves the better.

He added; “It’s better for socialising and better for the locality.”