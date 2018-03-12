Never mind the television, Phill’s back on stand-up stage

Comedian and TV stalwart Phill Jupitus comes to Lowther Pavilion next month with his latest stand-up tour Juplicity.

A spokesman said: “Watch in delight and/or horror as experienced funny man Jupitus drags laughs out of the chaos of his own life and the uncertain world that surrounds it.

“And by that world, we mean your world too.

“Warning: Adult themes and situations, delivered childishly.”

Phill came to fame as team captain on BBC2’s pop quiz Never Mind The Buzzcocks, but has also been regular guest on QI and Alan Davies As yet Untitled, and in 2012 returned to television stand-up for the first time since 2000 with an appearance on Live At The Apollo, as well as Radio 4 shows I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue and The Unbelievable Truth. Theatre work includes playing Bottom in A Midsummer’s Night Dream and the UK touring production of The Producers as Franz Liebkind.

He comes to the Lytham theatre on Wednesday, April 4. Call 01253 794221 to book.