Nelson shoplifter jailed and banned from TK Maxx, Matalan, Aldi, Lidl and Poundstretcher
Aaron Bridge, 37, was charged with six counts of shoplifting and one count of a Section 4 public order offence.
Bridge, of Princess Street, Nelson, was sentenced to two weeks in prison after appearing at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court last Thursday.
He was also issued with a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) banning him from multiple stores on the North Valley Retail Park.
These include:
- TK Maxx
- Matalan
- Aldi
- Lidl
- Poundstretcher
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC).
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.
Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.”