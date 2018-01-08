‘Nazi’ found guilty of stirring up racial hatred

A self-confessed Nazi who labelled Jewish people as “parasites” and called for them to be “eradicated” has been found guilty of stirring up racial hatred.

The 22-year-old man from Lancashire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, breached the Public Order Act 1986 in using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in two speeches he gave.

He committed the offences during a demonstration by a group named the North West Infidels on Blackpool Promenade in March 2016 and at a gathering of far right extremists, the Yorkshire Forum for Nationalists, thought to be held the month before.

At the Blackpool demonstration he claimed the UK had taken the wrong side in the Second World War among other inflammatory comments.

Speaking on a microphone, he concluded: “We need to start focusing on the real enemy.

“ The real enemy is the Jew. Thank you.”

His speech at the Yorkshire Forum – held at a club in North Yorkshire – was posted online by an unknown person.

Among items recovered at the defendant’s home when he was later arrested was an offensive framed poster.

Prosecutor, Matthew Brook, said the defendant wanted other people to share his hatred of the Jewish race.

He told jurors at Preston Crown Court (pictured left): “He was clearly saying in both speeches that the Jewish race should be killed.

“Not put on an island where they can stay but killed to protect the 99 per cent.

“He is making both of those speeches to recruit members to his cause and to encourage people who already agree with his racist views to stand firm.

“That was his intention.”

Giving evidence, the defendant confirmed he was a Nazi but that did not mean he hated all Jews.

He denied intending to stir up racial hatred and instead said he was being deliberately controversial to provoke lively debate and to shift views further to the right on the political spectrum.

On Monday, the jury unanimously found the defendant guilty of two counts of intending to stir up racial hatred.

He will be sentenced on a date to be fixed.