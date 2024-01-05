News you can trust since 1886
Three people to appear in court charged with death of Heysham pensioner after Bay Gateway crash

Three people are due in court charged in connection with the death of a Heysham woman on the Bay Gateway.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Jan 2024, 11:00 GMT
Atish Patel, 33, of Oakdale, Douglas, Isle of Man, is charged with causing the death of Pauline Edwards by driving a BMW M3 dangerously on the Bay Gateway on August 4, 2021 and causing serious injury to Janet Stott by driving dangerously on the Bay Gateway on August 4, 2021.

A 57-year-old man is charged with causing the death of Pauline Edwards by driving a BMW M5 dangerously on the Bay Gateway on August 4, 2021 and causing serious injury by driving a BMW M5 dangerously on the Bay Gateway on August 4, 2021.

The 57-year-old man is also charged with possessing extreme pornographic images of animals.

An 85-year-old woman is charged with causing the death of Pauline Edwards by driving a Honda Jazz without due care and attention.

All three people are due to appear at Preston Magistrates today.