Thousands of people packed Morecambe prom to enjoy the town’s first highly successful Baylight ‘23 festival.

The new event showcased a free light and art show along the seafront from Thursday (February 16) until Saturday (February 18) stretching from the Midland Hotel to Lord Street roundabout.

More than 45 Morecambe businesses also stayed open until 10pm or later providing hot drinks, refreshments, meals and even a bit of shopping during the festival.

A festival spokesperson said: “Well it's all over for #Baylight23 and it was amazing!

“We'd like to say a big thank you to @lancashirecc our major funders, and to Morecambe BID and Morecambe Town Council for match funding.

“Also to Lancaster City Council for supporting the event, our amazing volunteer team, the wonderful team at @morecambewintergardens and everyone who worked tirelessly to make it happen, from the instigators like Charlie Edwards, Sian Johnson and Callum Henry to the delivery team Andrew Potter, Abbe Robinson, Richard Ryan, Helen Wells, Vik Muir and Johnny Bean.

"And to the local businesses who stayed open late, the technicians, artists and security staff.

"But most of all we want to say thank you to everyone who came out in their thousands on three cold nights in February to enjoy the fun and spend time with their families in our fantastic town.”

The illuminations make a welcome return to Morecambe. Picture: Steve Pendrill Photography

Crowds enjoying the light festival. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

The impressive Winter gardens laser show. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Laser lights from the Winter Gardens shoot across central promenade. Picture: Steve Pendrill Photography