News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
8 minutes ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
13 minutes ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
1 hour ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change
2 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
2 hours ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists

£595k price tag for iconic building on Morecambe promenade once frequented by Victoria Wood and used in TV drama, The Bay

A former cafe and hotel on Morecambe promenade with a few claims to fame is up for sale.

By Debbie Butler
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 09:44 BST

The Lubin on Marine Road Central can boast an interesting history including having been a coffee and tea shop, a first floor coffee bar and a hotel.

In its heyday, the property was regularly frequented by well known patrons including comedian Victoria Wood.

And more recently, it has been used by ITV as a film set for The Bay.

The Lubin is on the market with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN, for offers in the region of £595,000.

The Lubin has been used for episodes of the ITV crime drama, The Bay.

1. The Lubin, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

The Lubin has been used for episodes of the ITV crime drama, The Bay. Photo: Fisher Wrathall

Photo Sales
Inside The Lubin which was once a hotel.

2. The Lubin, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

Inside The Lubin which was once a hotel. Photo: Fisher Wrathall

Photo Sales
The property offers panoramic views across Morecambe Bay.

3. The Lubin, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

The property offers panoramic views across Morecambe Bay. Photo: Fisher Wrathall

Photo Sales
The former coffee and tea shop area inside The Lubin.

4. The Lubin, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

The former coffee and tea shop area inside The Lubin. Photo: Fisher Wrathall

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:MorecambeTV dramaLancasterITV