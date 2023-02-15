Police issue appeal for missing 63-year-old woman from Lancaster
Police are searching for a missing Lancaster woman.
By Debbie Butler
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 6:52pm
Ann McDaid, 63, was last seen in the Bank Road area of the city at 12.50pm today.
She is white, 5ft 4ins tall, with short bobbed dark hair.
Ann was last seen wearing a knee length black padded coat and distinctive tan knee high boots. She was carrying a burgundy Michael Kors bag.
She wears glasses but is not thought to have them with her.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 974 of February 15, 2023. For immediate sightings call 999.