Police concerned for young man with links to Morecambe who disappeared days before Christmas

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a young man who disappeared days before Christmas.
By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Dec 2023, 16:04 GMT
Cavan Bryan was last seen on Sycamore Grove in Barrow-in-Furness on Sunday, December 17. He is still missing ten days on.

'Concerned' officers from Cumbria Police have today (December 27) released a picture of Cavan as part of an appeal to find him.

They said the 20-year-old, who has links to Morecambe, is described as 5ft 9in tall, slim, with mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.

Cavan Bryan has been missing since December 17.Cavan Bryan has been missing since December 17.
Cavan Bryan has been missing since December 17.

A Cumbria Police spokesperson said: "Have you seen 20-year-old Cavan Bryan? Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Cavan who was last seen on Sycamore Grove, Barrow-

in-Furness on December 17 2023.

"Cavan is described as 5ft 9in tall, slim, with mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit. Cavan has links to Morecambe.

"Anyone with information should contact police on 101.”

