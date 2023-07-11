She was last seen in the Lytham Road, Blackpool area at around 10am on July 10.

Macie is described as 5ft 5in tall, with long brown hair and of a slim build, wearing a fake tan.

When she was last seen she was wearing a navy school uniform.

Macie Cartledge, 12, from Heysham, who is missing. Picture from Lancashire Police.

She is believed to have links to Blackpool South Shore, Layton, Bispham and Fleetwood.

Police are now concerned for Macie’s welfare and are appealing for the public’s help to find her.

If you have seen Macie or have any information, please call police on 101 quoting LC-20230710-0795.

Lancashire Police @LancsPolice tweeted: “12-year-old Macie Cartlidge is missing from Heysham.

Last seen in the Lytham Road, 10am on 10th July.

"5ft 5in,long brown hair,slim build, fake tan,navy school uniform.

"Links to Blackpool South Shore, Layton, Bispham and Fleetwood.