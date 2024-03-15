The Lubin on Marine Road Central can boast an interesting history including having been a coffee and tea shop, a first floor coffee bar and a hotel.

In its heyday, the property was regularly frequented by well known patrons including comedian Victoria Wood.

And more recently, it has been used by ITV as a film set for The Bay.

The Lubin is on the market with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN, for offers over £500,000.

