Morecambe man, 26, due in court accused of sending offensive Facebook message

A Morecambe man is due in court accused of sending an offensive message on Facebook and criminal damage.
By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 15:49 BST
Luke Dickson, 26, of Gardens Grove, Morecambe, is charged with sending an indecent or offensive message on Facebook on March 6, 2023 and smashing a window causing £200 worth of damage on the same date. The case had been adjourned from June 1 and Luke Dickson was due to appear before magistrates at Preston today.