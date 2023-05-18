Man threatened with screwdriver, punched and robbed on canal towpath at Hest Bank

Police said they were called at 1.33pm yesterday (Wednesday) to Hest Bank Lane, Hest Bank to a report of a robbery.

A male cyclist was approached by two people on the canal towpath who threatened him with the screwdriver then punched him in the face and chest before taking the bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspects left the scene in the direction of Carnforth.

The robbery happened on the canal towpath near Hest Bank Lane. Picture from Google Street View.

The victim didn't go to hospital but was advised to seek medical attention.

The robbers were described as males in their late teens/early 20s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bike that was stolen was a red mountain bike.