Man threatened with screwdriver, punched and robbed on canal towpath at Hest Bank

A cyclist was threatened with a screwdriver then punched and robbed on the canal at Hest Bank.

By Michelle Blade
Published 18th May 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read

Police said they were called at 1.33pm yesterday (Wednesday) to Hest Bank Lane, Hest Bank to a report of a robbery.

A male cyclist was approached by two people on the canal towpath who threatened him with the screwdriver then punched him in the face and chest before taking the bike.

The suspects left the scene in the direction of Carnforth.

The robbery happened on the canal towpath near Hest Bank Lane. Picture from Google Street View.
The victim didn't go to hospital but was advised to seek medical attention.

The robbers were described as males in their late teens/early 20s.

The bike that was stolen was a red mountain bike.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0745 of May 17.