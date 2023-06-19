Police appealed for information last week after two girls were sexually assaulted in Lancaster.

The incidents happened on Thursday, June 15 between 8.05am and 8.10am.

The first happened under the Millennium Bridge when the suspect grabbed the 14-year-old victim by the waist as she attempted to walk past him. She managed to push him away and run off.

Police in hi-visibility jackets.

The second happened on Lune Street. As the second victim, also 14, went to walk past the suspect he pushed her against a wall and sexually assaulted her.

Following the appeal, a man was arrested last night (Sunday, June 18) on suspicion of sexual assault and remains in custody.