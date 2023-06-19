News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Man in his 40s arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Lancaster

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Lancaster last night Sunday (June 18).
By Michelle Blade
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read

Police appealed for information last week after two girls were sexually assaulted in Lancaster.

The incidents happened on Thursday, June 15 between 8.05am and 8.10am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first happened under the Millennium Bridge when the suspect grabbed the 14-year-old victim by the waist as she attempted to walk past him. She managed to push him away and run off.

Police in hi-visibility jackets.Police in hi-visibility jackets.
Police in hi-visibility jackets.
Most Popular

The second happened on Lune Street. As the second victim, also 14, went to walk past the suspect he pushed her against a wall and sexually assaulted her.

Following the appeal, a man was arrested last night (Sunday, June 18) on suspicion of sexual assault and remains in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 691 of June 15, 2023.