The popular live music festival takes place in pubs, cafes, hotels and other venues across the town from Thursday July 6 to Sunday July 9.

The full line-up was announced on Thursday and there is plenty of variety for music fans including rock, pop, soul, country, hip-hop, reggae, indie, ska, punk, Irish music, acoustic, DJs, tribute acts, ukulele, 40s wartime songs and even a sea shanty crew!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year the festival has expanded to four days with a brand new Thursday night concept ‘Morecambe Music Festival Introducing’ which will be open to only original artistes and bands.

Festival-goers enjoying themselves at a past Morecambe Music Festival. Photo: Mike Jackson.

Morecambe singer, promoter and founder of the festival, Stuart Michaels, said: “As a festival we understand how important it is to support original music and offer opportunities to both established acts and ones at the start of the journey also.

“Kicking us off and the first act to perform at the festival in 2023 is The Size. The Size are already building a reputation for their exhilarating and high energy live shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The band have an eclectic style with a diverse range of musical influences across multiple genre’s including funk, pop, rock and dance.

"Their live set is funky, fun and authentic. The band are also versatile and play a combination of catchy self-penned tracks, as well as classic and eclectic covers.

Festival goers at Harry's Bar during Morecambe Music Festival . Picture: Mike Jackson.

“Headlining this fantastic night will be the brilliant Steve Pilgrim band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bringing this amazing night to a close on Day One is the wonderful Hardwicke Circus.

“This amazing evening will also now become our launch night, where you can come along and pick up your festival brochure and meet the team.

"We can’t wait to see you on July 6!”

Morecambe Music Festival was founded in 2017 by Stuart Michaels and runs for four days every summer in Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival has grown from strength to strength each year and brings over 20,000 people to the pubs in the town.