Line-up revealed for this year's Morecambe Music Festival
The line-up for Morecambe Music Festival 2023 has been revealed – and this year around 175 acts will perform across 38 venues.
The popular live music festival takes place in pubs, cafes, hotels and other venues across the town from Thursday July 6 to Sunday July 9.
The full line-up was announced on Thursday and there is plenty of variety for music fans including rock, pop, soul, country, hip-hop, reggae, indie, ska, punk, Irish music, acoustic, DJs, tribute acts, ukulele, 40s wartime songs and even a sea shanty crew!
This year the festival has expanded to four days with a brand new Thursday night concept ‘Morecambe Music Festival Introducing’ which will be open to only original artistes and bands.
Morecambe singer, promoter and founder of the festival, Stuart Michaels, said: “As a festival we understand how important it is to support original music and offer opportunities to both established acts and ones at the start of the journey also.
“Kicking us off and the first act to perform at the festival in 2023 is The Size. The Size are already building a reputation for their exhilarating and high energy live shows.
"The band have an eclectic style with a diverse range of musical influences across multiple genre’s including funk, pop, rock and dance.
"Their live set is funky, fun and authentic. The band are also versatile and play a combination of catchy self-penned tracks, as well as classic and eclectic covers.
“Headlining this fantastic night will be the brilliant Steve Pilgrim band.
“Bringing this amazing night to a close on Day One is the wonderful Hardwicke Circus.
“This amazing evening will also now become our launch night, where you can come along and pick up your festival brochure and meet the team.
"We can’t wait to see you on July 6!”
Morecambe Music Festival was founded in 2017 by Stuart Michaels and runs for four days every summer in Morecambe.
The festival has grown from strength to strength each year and brings over 20,000 people to the pubs in the town.
The full festival line up can be found at https://morecambemusicfestival.uk/venues-and-acts/