Large stash of cash found in vehicle stopped near M6 at Lancaster

A driver has been arrested and a car seized after police discovered a large stash of cash in the footwell after a stop check.

By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT- 1 min read

The Volvo was stopped just off junction 34 of the M6 at Lancaster and police discovered the driver had no licence or insurance.

On closer inspection police found a large carrier bag of cash stashed in the footwell of the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and the car was seized.

Stop check conducted on this Volvo just off junction 34 M6 at Lancaster. Picture from Lancs Road Police.
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “Stop check conducted on this Volvo just off junction 34 M6 at Lancaster.

"The driver had no licence or insurance.

"A large carrier bag of cash was discovered in the passenger footwell.

"Driver arrested and the Volvo seized section 165.”