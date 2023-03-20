Large stash of cash found in vehicle stopped near M6 at Lancaster
A driver has been arrested and a car seized after police discovered a large stash of cash in the footwell after a stop check.
The Volvo was stopped just off junction 34 of the M6 at Lancaster and police discovered the driver had no licence or insurance.
On closer inspection police found a large carrier bag of cash stashed in the footwell of the vehicle.
The driver was arrested and the car was seized.
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “Stop check conducted on this Volvo just off junction 34 M6 at Lancaster.
"Driver arrested and the Volvo seized section 165.”