The Volvo was stopped just off junction 34 of the M6 at Lancaster and police discovered the driver had no licence or insurance.

On closer inspection police found a large carrier bag of cash stashed in the footwell of the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and the car was seized.

Stop check conducted on this Volvo just off junction 34 M6 at Lancaster. Picture from Lancs Road Police.

"The driver had no licence or insurance.

"A large carrier bag of cash was discovered in the passenger footwell.