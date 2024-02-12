Lancaster pub doorman to appear in court on fraud charges
Stephen Paul Hesford, 36, of Clifton Drive, Lytham St Annes, is charged that between June 21, 2023 and July 12, 2023 that he operated as a doorman at the Greens Sports Bar in Lancaster other than in accordance with a licence.
He is charged that between June 16, 2023 and July 14, 2023 that he operated as a doorman at Generations nightclub in Lancaster other than in accordance with a licence.
He is charged that between November 12 and November 24 at Lytham St Annes, he committed fraud by failing to produce documents relating to licensable conduct which he had been or may be engaged to.
He is charged between June 21, 2023 and July 12, 2023 at Lancaster he committed fraud by claiming to be a licensed doorman.
He is also charged between June 16, 2023 and July 14, 2023 at Lancaster he committed fraud by claiming to be a licensed doorman.
He is due to appear before magistrates at Preston today, (Monday).