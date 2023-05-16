News you can trust since 1886
Lancaster man accused of child sex crimes due in court

A Lancaster man is due in court today (Tuesday) accused of child sex crimes.

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th May 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read

Jamie Francis O’Connor, 27, of Easington, Lancaster, is charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child under 16 and making indecent photographs of a child x 3.

He is alleged to have made indecent photographs of a child of various categories, nine Category A pictures, (considered to be the most severe), seven Category B pictures and 27 Category C pictures.

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates today.

Preston Magistrates' Court Preston Magistrates' Court
