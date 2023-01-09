Lancaster council investigate after dogs owned by banned pet breeder found running amok in Hest Bank road

80, Coastal Road, Hest Bank. Picture from Google Street View.

Members of the public said they had to stop traffic when dogs were found running in the road after escaping the site at 80, Coastal Road, Hest Bank, owned by Emily Sutcliffe who had her licence revoked for breeding dogs last year.

On Friday, January 6, when the members of the public returned the dogs to the premises they said dogs were running wild in the yard with others howling in distress from a "vile-smelling" shed at the bottom of the garden.

A member of the public who witnessed the incident said: "I was one of the people who were forced to stop in the road after nearly hitting one of the dogs with my car. The state of the place was awful.”

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “Lancaster City Council Dog Wardens and Animal Licensing Assistants, along with the police, last week responded to a report that a number of dogs had escaped from a premises on Coastal Road and were posing a danger to motorists as well to themselves.

“The owner of the dogs was made aware of the incident and returned home as soon as she was informed.

“We intend to follow the incident up this week with the owner and the witnesses who stopped to help recover the animals, in line with our normal investigation procedure.”

In June 2022 the Lancaster Guardian reported that Emily Sutcliffe the owner of the premises the dogs escaped from, left her pups without food and water for six days and had her dog breeding licence revoked by Lancaster City Council.

She subsequently got her dogs back.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said at the time: “Responding to concerns raised by a member of the public earlier this month, the council’s animal licencing service visited two sites, one in Overton and another in Hest Bank, and based on the circumstances at the time action was taken to remove a number of adult dogs and puppies to safeguard their welfare.

"Some of the dogs were taken for veterinary assessment before being transferred to a local kennels to allow time to carry out an investigation.

"Based on the findings at the time, the licence to breed dogs was revoked for both operators. There is a right of appeal against the revocation.

“The council has been in discussions with the owners of the dogs, and reviewing legal options available to safeguard the future welfare of the dogs.

"Working with the owners, and having been satisfied that the facilities on site are now suitable, it has been agreed to return the majority of the dogs.

