As the countdown begins to Lancaster’s much loved Highest Point, it’s the perfect time to take a look back at the festival’s best bits over the years.
Set in idyllic Williamson Park, Highest Point annual music festival unites ravers, families, indie kids and everyone in between to enjoy banging tunes over the weekend in May each year.
The festival’s 2023 line-up includes headliners Hacienda Classical, Anne-Marie and Bastille, plus the likes of Freya Ridings, Friendly Fires, Sigma, Sub Focus, Girls Don’t Sync and The Lottery Winners.
Meanwhile, to get you in the mood for this multi-genre haven let’s take a look at some of the festival's highlights over the years.
1. The heavenly extended version of Lost in Music by Sister Sledge
One of the festival's many legendary acts to perform was Sister Sledge who brought the positive, feel-good vibes the festival is best known for. The legendary hitmakers lit up the main stage with an extended version of Lost in Music bringing those uplifting disco vibes to a huge crowd who relished every second. Photo: Submit
2. Basement Jaxx bringing the party to the Ashton Memorial stage
Just in front of the stately Ashton Memorial sits the Memorial Stage. And Basement Jaxx tore it up in 2022 with a DJ set full of certified bangers including a few of their own tunes. And with the stage directly below the memorial, the lights flickering up the building were simply stunning. Photo: Robin Zahler
3. Hacienda Classical bringing the throwback vibes
Hacienda Classical, who performed at the festival’s original one-off event in 2016, went on to headline the Sunday in 2018 bringing an incredible weekend to the perfect close. There wasn’t a single soul who wasn’t enthralled by the unrivalled sounds of yesteryear’s most iconic tracks. Hacienda Classical are back again for 2023. Photo: Submit
4. Richard Ashcroft’s indie masterclass
Opening the 2022 edition with hit after hit after hit, Ashcroft’s iconic tracks had a sea of people waving their pints in the air as they perched on their mate's shoulders. Heads were thrown back as the crowd belted out every word with an unreal emotional crescendo that was Bittersweet Symphony. It was electric. Photo: Submit