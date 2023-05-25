The fundraiser has been organised by a close family friend ‘For the funeral of Shannon Canning who we have all followed as ‘The Missing Girl from Lancaster.’

Sarah Burns said on gofundme: “As a close family friend, to try and take some financial pressure off I’ve set up this gofundme in the hope that people who knew Shannon or have been following this utterly horrific event unfold in the news can find it in their hearts to help towards the cost of her funeral and laying her to rest in the dignified way she deserves.

“I know for so many of us, even people who didn’t know Shannon, we were rooting for a happier ending to this.

A fundraiser has been organised for the funeral of Shannon Canning whose body was found in the River Lune. Picture from Lancashire Police.

"So I’m asking for help in making this easier for her heartbroken loved ones, because in hard times we rally, as family, as friends and as a community.

“A local girl, Shannon was only 24 when she tragically lost her life.

"She was an amazing daughter, great sister, a good friend, a hardworking and dedicated colleague, and a sensitive soul who has left us all too soon.

"This is obviously completely unexpected and in the current climate funds for a funeral are out of most peoples budgets.

“On behalf of her family I’d like to thank anyone who can help at all.

"Any arrangements will be made known as the situation evolves. Thank you again.”

*All the proceeds will go directly to the family with the gofundme being linked to Shannon’s mums account*