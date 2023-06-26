News you can trust since 1886
Fire crews go to scene of Lancaster fire in early hours

Firefighters raced to the scene of a fire in Lancaster in the early hours of this morning (Monday).
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:11 BST

Three fire engines from Morecambe, Lancaster and Bolton-le-Sands went to the scene of the fire on Marshaw Road, Lancaster at 1.13am today, (June 25).

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets, a ventilation unit and cutting tools to extinguish the fire.

Crews were at the scene for two hours.

Firefighters went to the scene of a fire in Lancaster.Firefighters went to the scene of a fire in Lancaster.
