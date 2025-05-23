Festa Italia is back – bringing with it a splash of red, white and green as the city gets ready to celebrate all things Italian.

To help you find out all about this year’s festival, we’ve put together this handy guide: Festa Italia 2025

And to whet your appetite, here’s a look back at last year’s event with pictures showing the 2024 spectacle in all its glory.

1 . Lancaster Festa Italia A performer gets ready to eat fire at Lancaster Festa Italia. Photo: Joshua Brandwood Photo Sales

2 . Lancaster Festa Italia Getting to grips with juggling with one of the performers at Festa Italia. Photo: Joshua Brandwood Photo Sales

3 . Lancaster Festa Italia Pasta making lessons at Lancaster Festa Italia. Photo: Joshua Brandwood Photo Sales

4 . Lancaster Festa Italia Looking into the engine bay of a Ferrari at Lancaster Festa Italia. Photo: Joshua Brandwood Photo Sales