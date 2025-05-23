25 colourful pictures to whet your appetite ahead of this weekend's Festa Italia in Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd May 2025, 09:00 BST

One of Lancaster’s most loved festivals returns to the city this weekend.

Festa Italia is back – bringing with it a splash of red, white and green as the city gets ready to celebrate all things Italian.

To help you find out all about this year’s festival, we’ve put together this handy guide: Festa Italia 2025

And to whet your appetite, here’s a look back at last year’s event with pictures showing the 2024 spectacle in all its glory.

A performer gets ready to eat fire at Lancaster Festa Italia.

1. Lancaster Festa Italia

A performer gets ready to eat fire at Lancaster Festa Italia. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Photo Sales
Getting to grips with juggling with one of the performers at Festa Italia.

2. Lancaster Festa Italia

Getting to grips with juggling with one of the performers at Festa Italia. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Photo Sales
Pasta making lessons at Lancaster Festa Italia.

3. Lancaster Festa Italia

Pasta making lessons at Lancaster Festa Italia. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Photo Sales
Looking into the engine bay of a Ferrari at Lancaster Festa Italia.

4. Lancaster Festa Italia

Looking into the engine bay of a Ferrari at Lancaster Festa Italia. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Photo Sales
