Eden Project Morecambe: First stage starts next week ahead of newly confirmed 2025 opening date

This was revealed at a meeting of Lancaster and District Chamber of Trade where Tim Nary, project director for Eden Project Morecambe was speaking.

Tim Nary said he had some good news that a bit of activity on site might be happening next week.

He also said the Morecambe project is going to start activating in stages, and part of the venue may be open early if they complete it.

Tim Nary, project director for Eden Project Morecambe, speaking at a meeting of Lancaster and District Chamber of Trade. Picture by Michelle Blade.

Tim Nary said: “The actual opening is going to be late 2025.”

Tim discussed the levelling up process for applying for funds for Eden Project Morecambe saying: “During the levelling up process we had to make some changes to the scheme to make sure we had the best chance of success.

"Just before Christmas an announcement was expected but the announcement was delayed to by January 31.

"We had three working days to be there. It was a great day for Morecambe and Lancaster.

A CGI image showing how How Eden Project North might look from the air.

"The Secretary of State had told us we had the best bid in the country.

"The bid process cost a lot of money. We knew we had an absolutely brilliant bid and that was just fantastic.

"The dust had settled and after we were working super hard. There were a few processes we went through to get our hands on the cash and get it flowing.

"I would like to thank the city council, Lancashire Enterprise Partnership and Lancaster University, it wouldn’t have happened without them.

Artist's impression of the Eden Project North in Morecambe.

"The MP for Morecambe, there was so much work done in the background by the MP who supported the bid and it wouldn’t have happened without this work.

"Working together is a bit of a theme, we have to start building the momentum now so the outcomes are all realised.

"The community has been screaming for investment for a long time and when it comes it can actually be quite scary and fearful.

"Some of the organisations that are involved such as tourism, culture and the arts have been asking will it affect my business or the economy in those areas.

"I’ve worked in development and regeneration all over the world and I’ve never seen a case of investment coming and the ripple being negative.

"We want to see Morecambe’s ‘can do’ attitude. Morecambe must do it, it’s the generation that is going to come through and realise the successes Eden can achieve.

"Eden Cornwall has transformed the economy. The reason why project is in the title is the work is never finished, it’s your project.

"A pivotal moment in Cornwall was when the media called it 'Our Eden’ and that is what we have to replicate here.

Tim also said Eden was ‘part of a jigsaw piece in the regeneration of Morecambe’.

Tim said: “In Lancaster they are a little bit worried, but I have never seen an investment project that hasn’t had a positive ripple effect.

"There will be interesting projects all around the bay to draw people here – it’s just going to be an amazing all round destination for the north west and it will put the area back on the map.”

Nick Dagger from ICS Accounting asked the question: “We have £50m but the budget is £120m, how are we filling that gap?”

Tim Nary said: “We were trying to find out what we could get from government grants and what we could borrow from the private sector.

"Our initial ask was going to be £70m so with the £50m we introduced a phased scheme.

"”It would be £100m for the first phase and £20m in a future phase.

"There will have to be a honeymoon period so five years in you need something back and to get people interested again.

"I haven’t got a problem with a future phase. £19m is really a contingency, and it would be £70m-£73m for the buildings, the cost estimate is now more accurate, we have a large contingency and have allowed for inflation."

A spokesman for the University of Cumbria asked the question: “What are the ongoing long term plans in how Eden is going to engage with people asking questions and raising challenges? While Eden will be good news for many, some people are going to lose their homes and business premises because they won’t be able to afford to stay here? “These people need to feel they are being heard in these discussions.”

Tim Nary said: “During Covid and lockdown we had Zoom sessions which worked quite well, usually 100-150 people would attend.

"In 2019 we had a consultation event in the Winter Gardens and a few others and over 2,500 people came to that consultation event.

"We went over the output of these in detail.

"Local engagement will be ramping up again but I’m conscious it needs some momentum.

"We have to get on and do this and the last thing we want is to spend another two years talking about it.

"The opportunity is massive. People will have to be realistic and be willing to change."

Alistair Eagles, MD of Seatruck Ferries said: “When do you expect to open?”

Tim Nary said: “We are going to do something called ‘Meanwhile’ projects phasing in parts that are finished.

"In Cornwall 600,000 people came to see Eden being built. The Morecambe project is going to start activating in stages, part of the venue may be open early if we complete it.

"The actual opening is going to be late 2025 – a Christmas present people will happily embrace.