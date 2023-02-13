Police were called at around 10.50am on Saturday (February 11) to reports of a crash on Heysham Road between a Honda Civic car and a truck.

Pictures taken at the scene showed the truck and the car with heavy front end damage and wreckage was strewn over the road.

The driver of the Honda was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is now described as being in a stable condition.

The scene of the crash on Heysham Road on Saturday in which a driver was seriously injured. Picture by Jane Simon.

Enquiries are ongoing.

The truck driver was thankfully uninjured.

Anyone with information should call 101.

