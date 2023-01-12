CCTV appeal to identify man after assault in Lancaster pub toilets
Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault in the men’s toilets at a Lancaster pub.
By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read
The assault in the Penny Bank pub in Lancaster left the 55-year-old victim with a broken nose and a broken hip.
The assault happened in the men's toilets at about 10.30pm on Friday, November 4.
Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV, or who has any information, should call 101 quoting log 1568 of November 4 or email [email protected]