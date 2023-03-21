News you can trust since 1886
CCTV appeal after man assaulted in Morecambe bar

Police are appealing for help identifying two men captured on CCTV as part of enquiries into an assault in Morecambe.

By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:20 GMT- 1 min read

Police have now issued an appeal about the incident which is believed to have occurred at around 1am on Saturday, February 18, at Smokey O’Connors bar on Morecambe Street.

Two men approached the victim and hit him with a glass, before punching him to the head.

The victim – a man aged in his 20s – was taken to hospital, where he had to have a head injury stapled. He also suffered eye and jaw injuries.

Police want to identify these two men captured on CCTV after an assault in a Morecambe bar. Picture from Lancashire Police.
Police would now like to speak to the men in the photos as part of their enquiries and are asking anyone who knows them to get in touch.

PC John Marshall, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was a completely unprovoked incident which left a man needing hospital treatment.

“We have carried out numerous enquiries and are now asking for the public’s help identifying the men in the pictures, as we would like to speak to them. If you recognise them, please let us know. Similarly we would urge the men themselves to contact us.”

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 132 of February 18.

Police want to identify this man captured on CCTV after an assault in a Morecambe bar. Picture from Lancashire Police.
