42 pictures that give taste of a successful first night for this year's Lancaster Highest Point festival
Lancaster’s Highest Point Festival kicked off with a bang last night (May 11) in Williamson Park.
By Debbie Butler
Published 12th May 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 17:28 BST
Headline act Hacienda Classical – featuring Nineties icon Bez from the Happy Mondays – wowed the crowd with an almost two-hour long set and finished to rapturous applause.
Our photographer Josh Brandwood captured these pictures of the opening night. We hope you enjoy them.
Page 1 of 11