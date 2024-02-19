23 colourful pictures from weekend's spectacular Morecambe Baylight 2024 festival

There were 17 light installations all along the promenade and for the first time a parade was held with a dancing octopus, shoals of fish and disco jellyfish.

Giant octopus tentacles could be seen emerging from the Morecambe Winter Gardens.

Also part of the parade were Samba Espirito drumming band, who led the parade down the promenade.

Children who had made lanterns in workshops throughout the week leading up to the festival, also took part in the parade with their lanterns.

Baylight Morecambe said: “What an amazing festival we have had! Wow! Morecambe you dazzled last night! Thank you to everyone who joined the parade, our amazing volunteers for operating the giant octopus, the fantastic families who joined in with their lit gobos, the awesome Samba Espirito and BayBeat More Music as well as the very cool The Kazimier team.

" We hope you had as much fun as we did!”

1 . Baylight 2024 A mesmerising celebration of light designed to banish the winter blues and brighten up Morecambe promenade at Baylight 2024, with a 1.5km light art trail, organised by Morecambe Sparkle CIC. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Baylight 2024 Morecambe was awash with fantastic light installations for Baylight 2024. Photo: Robin Zahler Photo Sales

3 . Baylight 2024 Art done by local schoolchildren was projected onto The Queens hotel in Morecambe for Baylight 2024. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . Baylight 2024 Columns of light could be seen at Baylight 2024. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales