NATIONAL NEWS: Police stop cyclist 'heading to London' on motorway

Police had to be called out to escort a cyclist off the motorway.

The bicycle rider was on the M1 near Meadowhall, Sheffield, this morning, heading southbound at Junction 34 and 'en route to London', Highways England said.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called out and the cyclist was removed from the motorway. Speed restrictions of 30mph were put in place while action was taken.

Riding a pedal cycle on the motorway is prohibited under the Highway Code and can carry a fine.