National Highways advises drivers to plan ahead as 450-tonne electricity transformer set to be moved on M6
Welsh Power will be moving a huge electricity transformer from the port at Heysham to Longtown, north of Carlisle in Cumbria.
The operation begins at 9am and will last around 12 hours.
The electricity transformer is more than six metres wide and weighs 450 tonnes.
It will travel north up the M6 from junction 34 near Lancaster all the way through Cumbria - straddling two lanes of the carriageway.
Once in Cumbria, the vehicle will park on a closed lane of the northbound exit slip road at junction 39 for a planned break before resuming its journey.
It will then move into Scotland up the A74(M) where it will turn and head south – re-joining the M6.
The load will exit the southbound M6 motorway at junction 45 - reversing up the entry slip road before heading to Longtown.
Ultimately the transformer will move on to Gretna, where Welsh Power is constructing a specialist site to support the grid.
The load will be moving at around 12 mph along the M6 and drivers are being asked to exercise extra patience and care when overtaking in lane three of the motorway.
Drivers may be stopped temporarily at locations around junction 45 when the load is leaving the motorway.
Drivers are advised to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys.
