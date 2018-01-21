NATIONAL: Eight-year-old stabbing victim named by police

An eight-year-old girl who died after being found with stab wounds in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Saturday night has been named by West Midlands Police as Mylee Billingham.

READ MORE: Man arrested after schoolgirl, eight, is stabbed to death

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from WMP's homicide unit, said: "We are treating this as a domestic incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the child's death.

A police forensics officer works outside a property in Brownhills, near Walsall, where a child was discovered seriously wounded on Saturday night and died a short time later in hospital.

"Our family liaison team are supporting the family of the little girl, who are naturally devastated by her death. Our thoughts remain with them."

Neighbours said they were stunned at news that a child had died.

Bob Weir, who lives two doors away from the bungalow where the incident happened, said he had initially thought the incident was drug-related.

Mr Weir, 72, added that a middle-aged man lived at the now sealed-off property, apparently on his own.

The pensioner told reporters: "I didn't hear until this morning what it was and I was absolutely shocked - I didn't know the bloke who lived there and he hadn't lived there long, maybe six months, if that.

"There were police cars both sides of the road, ambulances... all sorts. I thought it was something to do with drugs.

"I didn't know there were any kids in there. I thought he just lived on his own. I never saw a girl or a woman there."

A 54-year-old man found with a stab wound to his stomach at the property in Valley View on Saturday night is in a "critical" condition in hospital after the "domestic incident", West Midlands Police said.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough from the force's homicide unit, said: "This is an absolutely tragic set of circumstances and my thoughts are with everyone who has been affected.

"We are still at the early stages of understanding exactly what happened and why - but I can confirm we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation."