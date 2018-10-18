NATIONAL ADOPTION WEEK: Could you give sisters Sophie, Olivia and Poppy a 'forever family home'?

Lancashire County Council staff have made a heartfelt plea to try and find a forever family for three sisters, Sophie aged five, Olivia aged two and one-year-old Poppy.

The appeal comes during National Adoption Week, where Lancashire County Council is appealing for people to come forward to ensure brothers and sisters can be adopted together.

County Councillor Susie Charles, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, said: "It's a sad fact that some children are simply unable to remain with their birth family, for many different reasons. Some children aren't lucky enough to be born into families where they are put first, or even have their normal needs met.

"This is unfortunately the case for these three lovely little girls.

"We are doing all we can to keep these sisters together. In this case, as in others when children cannot be brought up by their own parents, the sibling relationships take on extra importance. Being able to remain together will be an important source of comfort, strength and support.

Among the 62 Lancashire children who are currently ready to be adopted, there are nine two-sibling groups and four three-sibling groups.

Adoptive parents are needed for children from young babies up to eight years of age, and particularly for the following groups:

• Children aged over four, either gender

• Children with special needs, disabilities or unpredictable medical issues

• Boys of all ages

• Mixed-heritage children of all ages

Catrina Dickens, adoption team manager at Lancashire County Council, said: "I really hope that we can find a forever home for these three happy and healthy little girls. They are a joy to be around, and have loads of interests and activities that they take part in.

"They do ask when they are going to get a new family. We keep telling them that we are looking. I just hope that there is someone out there who will adopt these sisters, because they would gain a wonderful ready-made family.

More detail about the sisters is available here: https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/adoption/our-children/sophie-olivia-and-poppy/

Anyone interested in finding out more about Olivia, Sophie and Poppy should contact the adoption team on 0300 123 6723.

Would I be allowed to adopt?

Consideration is given to anyone who wishes to adopt, regardless of their age, marital status, sexuality or gender. There are no strict rules about whether people should have jobs, their own homes or have their own children.

Lancashire County Council is keen to hear from a broad range of prospective adopters, including single people and couples, same-sex and heterosexual, from all religious backgrounds or none.

The county council will also consider people who have already adopted, already have a family, or are looking into adoption because they are unable to have children of their own.

Are there any legal requirements?

The only legal requirements are that adopters must be over 21 and live within Lancashire or nearby.

How do I find out how to adopt?

If you want to find out more about adoption, contact Lancashire County Council by calling the adoption team on 0300 123 6723, visiting the website at www.lancashire.gov.uk/adoption