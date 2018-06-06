Mystery person donates £44,000 to help Wesham girl Jorgie Rae Griffiths get cancer treatment

The family of a three-year-old with cancer is now almost half way to their fund-raising target for life saving treatment, following a mystery donation of £40,000.

Jorgie Rae Griffiths



The story of Jorgie-Rae Griffiths’s battle with neuroblastoma has captured the hearts of many, with one well wisher, who wished to remain anonymous, handing out £44,000 to match the family’s current funds to pay for treatment and travel costs, which is estimated to be around £200,000.

The Wesham family is now preparing to return to Michigan on Wednesday June 13 for a treatment known as difluoromethylornithine (DFMO) which could potentially give her an extra percentage on her life.

She completed her first round of treatment at the end of February.

Her grandmother, Carole McCabe, said: “Jorgie is really well at the moment.

“She will fly to America for round two of the DFMO neuroblastoma treatment and will be there for about five days.

“The donation was a complete surprise to all of us. It is very overwhelming that someone could donate this large amount of money to us.

“We have no idea who it is from as the person wants to remain anonymous.

“The money means we can breathe a little bit more knowing that Jorgie’s treatment will be safe for the time being.

“The monies already raised by some amazing people is a phenomenal amount.

“Jorgie is starting playschool in September, which is something she is so excited about. It has been a long time coming. Just for her to have some normality is fantastic.”

A white collar boxing match will take place at Kirkham and Wesham Cricket Club on July 28, from 6pm. Tickets to watch are £25 or £80 VIP ringside.

To take part or for tickets, call Mark Barker on 07969 747386.

There is also a family fun day at Bell and Bottle in Newton with Scales on Saturday August 25.

Carole added: “There are so many people who are behind us with the fund-raising.

“We will never be able to thank every person but we are extremely grateful.

“There are a few things still coming up to help us. A couple of local girls are doing a wing walk and we are trying to organise a sponsored walk in August starting at Blackpool FC’s ground then onto FC Fylde’s ground and finishing up for kick off at PNE FC’s ground.”



To make a donation visit http://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/diane-ireland-5